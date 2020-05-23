Dimple Kapadia’s scene from Tenet gets the meme treatment from Mumbai Police

The Mumbai Police have found inspiration for their latest public service announcement from the recently released trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Their tweet features a scene featuring Dimple Kapadia.

The tweet shows Dimple sitting in a dimly lit room with lead actor of the film, John David Washington. She tells him, “There are people in the future who need us.” Mumbai Police used her line to spread awareness about Covid-19. “Why should we be following the Tenet of safety against coronavirus? #TenetOfSafety #TakingOnCorona,” they wrote.

“Prosperous future is growing inside the womb of a healthy present. This healthy present and healthy coexistence means a fight against corona. Take care, stay safe, we are fighting at the forefront,” they added in another tweet.

Dimple plays a special part in Nolan’s upcoming, highly anticipated film. Dimple’s manager said the veteran actor even gave audition for the role. “With someone like Nolan, who is secretive about his scripts, the brief provides little information on the role. For the audition, they don’t give you a scene from the script. They [Nolan and team] had already seen her footage and had loved her work. When they saw her audition tape, Nolan and the casting director came around, and the rest is history,” she said.

“Dimple has never auditioned before. So I had to sit her down and make her understand that the idea of casting people, basis their taped auditions, is to understand if they fit the part. But they are respectful when someone is reluctant and are willing to watch tapes of their previous work,” the manager added.

Dimple shot for the film with Nolan in Mumbai as well last year. They were joined by John David and Robert Pattinson.

