Elizabeth Hurley mourns death of ex, Hollywood producer Steve Bing: ‘This is devastating news’

Actor Elizabeth Hurley paid tribute to her ex, Hollywood producer and film financier Steve Bing, who died on Monday at the age of 55. In a heartfelt note shared on social media, she called the news ‘devastating’ and remembered him as a ‘sweet, kind man’. Bing is the father of Hurley’s son Damian.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages,” she wrote.

The New York Times reports that Bing jumped from the balcony of his 27th-floor apartment on Monday. His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Bing was known for financing The Polar Express (2004) and Beowulf (2007). He also co-wrote the screenplay and story of Kangaroo Jack (2003).

Also read: Chris Hemsworth ‘almost lost’ Thor role, Kevin Feige warned him Marvel ‘fans are going to eat us alive’

In an Instagram post shared after his father’s death, Damian Hurley said that it was a ‘very strange and confusing time’ for him. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends,” he wrote.

Former US President Bill Clinton also paid tribute to Bing. “I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he’s finally found peace,” he wrote on Twitter.

Follow @htshowbiz for more