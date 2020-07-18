Sections
Elon Musk visited Amber Heard at the dead of night when Johnny Depp wasn’t home, concierge testifies

The concierge at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s building has testified in the ongoing trial that Elon Musk used to visit Heard secretly when Depp wasn’t home.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:08 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

Actor Johnny Depp leaves the High Court in London, Britain. (REUTERS)

On Friday Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Los Angeles building where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard lived, testified that tech billionaire Elon Musk visited Heard “regularly late at night” from March 2015, while she was married to Depp. Heard and the Tesla founder had a relationship after she and Depp separated.

Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, at the High Court in London over the April 2018 article, which called him a “wife-beater.” He strongly denies abusing Heard.

Also read: Amber Heard’s former assistant testifies in support of Johnny Depp, accuses her of stealing rape story

The Sun’s lawyer suggested Romero had got the date wrong, but he said he remembered well because it was just after Depp had hurt his finger. Depp’s fingertip was cut off while he and Heard were in Australia, where he was filming a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, in March 2015. Depp alleges that Heard severed it by throwing a vodka bottle at him, a claim she denies.

“From March 2015 onwards, Ms Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11pm to midnight, by Mr Elon Musk. For his initial visits, I would receive a call from Ms Heard who would tell me to give Mr Musk access to the garage for the building and then send him up to the penthouse,” the statement read, as per Deadline. “After he had made a few visits, Ms Heard provided Mr Musk with his own garage remote and a fob to Mr Depp’s penthouse. I believe he visited Ms Heard a few times a week and he would always visit when Mr Depp was not at home.”



Also read: Johnny Depp’s former estate manager says Amber Heard forced him to lie under oath, threatened his job

Romero said a friend of his was “a big fan of Mr Depp and he was concerned about him not being able to play the guitar. That’s how I remember, and then the same day I saw Mr. Musk.”

Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

