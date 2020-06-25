Sections
Enola Holmes first look: Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown star in Netflix’s reinvention of Sherlock Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin and Helena Bonham Carter star in Netflix's Enola Holmes.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:31 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Sherlock Holmes’ sister in Netflix’s Enola Holmes.

Netflix has released the first images from Enola Holmes, the streamer’s upcoming mystery film starring Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Sam Claflin and others. Based on the book series by Nancy Springer, the film stars Cavill as the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes but it is centred around his teenage sister, Enola, played by the Stranger Things star.

The pictures reveal first looks at the three central characters, including Claflin’s Mycroft Holmes. A third picture shows Enola wielding a bow and arrow.

The Holmes siblings.

Here’s an official synopsis: “England, 1884 – a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) wakes to find that her mother (Helena Bonham Carter) has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), both set on sending her away to a finishing school for ‘proper’ young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes searching for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord (Louis Partridge), Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.”

Enola Holmes will channel Fleabag.

Inspired by old Sherlock adaptations and the hit comedy series Fleabag, Enola Holmes will also be a fourth wall-breaking comedy. “What you’re watching is a young girl trying to find herself in hectic chaos that she doesn’t really know how to handle, but that’s just kind of life in general for a teenage girl,” Brown said, according to USA Today.



Directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne, Enola Holmes is slated for a September release on Netflix.

