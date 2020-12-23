Exorcism of Emily Rose director reveals chilling trivia, says actor’s radio would turn on in the middle of the night during filming

Scott Derrickson, the director of horror hit The Exorcism of Emily Rose, has shared a chilling piece of trivia related to the film. He confirmed in a tweet that the film’s lead actor Jennifer Carpenter’s radio would inexplicably turn on in the middle of the night, while they were filming.

Not only Carpenter, her co-star Laura Linney also experienced some paranormal activity while they were making the movie. Her radio turned on three times at night during filming.

Posting the Carpenter trivia, Derrickson wrote in a tweet, “This is true. Also, Laura Linney’s radio turned on at night 3 times during production.” The post reads, “Jennifer Carpenter, the actress who played the title role in the 2005 horror film The Exorcism of Emily Rose, reports that her radio would turn itself on in the middle of the night several times while filming the movie. It would also play one section of the Pearl Jam song Alive, that recited the phrase ‘I’m still alive’, over and over again, without any explanation.”

Carpenter had first revealed this in an interview to Dread Central. Asked if anything weird happened on set during filming, she’d said, “I thought about that when it happened, and two or three times when I was going to sleep my radio came on by itself. The only time it scared me was once because it was really loud and it was Pearl Jam’s Alive. Laura’s TV came on a couple of times.”

The Exorcism of Emily Rose was loosely based on the true story of Anneliese Michel, a German woman who died after her family turned to two Catholic priests to perform exorcisms on her.

Also read: Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson endorses Baahubali 2 clip starring Prabhas as ‘the greatest scene ever’

The film also starred Tom Wilkinson, Campbell Scott and Colm Feore. It made nearly $150 million against a reported $19 million budget. Derrickson went on to direct Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

Follow @htshowbiz for more