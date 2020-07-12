Extraction 2 will be ‘emotionally and physically’ bigger than first film, says Joe Russo

Joe Russo, co-producer and writer of Netflix’s Extraction, has provided an update about the film’s follow-up. Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, broke viewership records for the streaming service upon its release in April.

Russo, who co-produced the action film with his brother Anthony, told CinemaBlend, “I started writing the sequel (prequel?) three weeks ago. It’s a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So it makes my job easier. I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically.”

The first film featured Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake, on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian crime lord. Netflix quickly greenlit a sequel, following the film’s success. Russo spoke to Collider about how the discussions about the follow-up went. “I think there were preliminary conversations prior to release. Everyone was very happy with the movie and very excited about it. There was good energy going into the release. And certainly the release cemented it. But yeah, it had been a conversation that’s been going on for a little over a month,” he said.

After the release of the film, Hemsworth in a recorded message for fans had said, “There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows.” He added, “But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into.”

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film also starred Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal.

