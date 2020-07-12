Sections
Home / Hollywood / Extraction 2 will be ‘emotionally and physically’ bigger than first film, says Joe Russo

Extraction 2 will be ‘emotionally and physically’ bigger than first film, says Joe Russo

Joe Russo has provided an update about the Extraction sequel (or prequel), saying that he has begun writing it.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 06:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Chris Hemsworth in a still from Extraction.

Joe Russo, co-producer and writer of Netflix’s Extraction, has provided an update about the film’s follow-up. Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, broke viewership records for the streaming service upon its release in April.

Russo, who co-produced the action film with his brother Anthony, told CinemaBlend, “I started writing the sequel (prequel?) three weeks ago. It’s a great character to write for, with a fantastic performance from Hemsworth. So it makes my job easier. I think the mission is to up the scale on this one, both emotionally and physically.”

The first film featured Hemsworth’s mercenary Tyler Rake, on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian crime lord. Netflix quickly greenlit a sequel, following the film’s success. Russo spoke to Collider about how the discussions about the follow-up went. “I think there were preliminary conversations prior to release. Everyone was very happy with the movie and very excited about it. There was good energy going into the release. And certainly the release cemented it. But yeah, it had been a conversation that’s been going on for a little over a month,” he said.

After the release of the film, Hemsworth in a recorded message for fans had said, “There’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things, and all I can say is who knows.” He added, “But with this amount of support, it’s something I will be pretty stoked to jump back into.”



Also read: Extraction review: Breakneck and bonkers, Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film is the shot of adrenaline we need right now

Directed by Sam Hargrave, the film also starred Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Alex Costa’s video for every guy’s ‘what-to-wear’ woes for and something for a Simpson’s fan in this week’s WTF
Jul 12, 2020 07:10 IST
How these comics pull off when the joke’s on them
Jul 12, 2020 07:08 IST
Singapore’s version of a political shock upends the old playbook
Jul 12, 2020 07:04 IST
Sport takes a knee, turns a corner in fight against racism
Jul 12, 2020 07:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.