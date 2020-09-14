Extraction actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal reveals Chris Hemsworth changed his life, says he was earlier bullied at school

Indian actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who made his debut in the Netflix action film Extraction, opposite Chris Hemsworth, has said that working with the Thor star changed his life. In an interview, Rudhraksh said that Hemsworth has stayed in touch with him since filming ended and after Extraction was released.

“Before I did Extraction, my life was very different. I was bullied at school, people would try to bring me down and everyday I would go home crying,” he said in an interview.

He told The Daily Telegraph, “He’s been guiding me through this journey. If I’m stuck or need advice, I always reach out to him. He’s my idol. He always brings out the best in me. He also helped me improve my acting techniques and taught me the art of dialogue, voice modulation and taking pauses in between lines.”

Extraction, directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, became the most-watched Netflix original film in the first month of release. The action movie was watched by over 99 million accounts, which prompted a sequel to be officially put into motion.

Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a black market mercenary in the film, who is tasked with rescuing the son of a Mumbai drug lord, played by Rudhraksh. The film also features Indian actors such as Priyanshu Painyulli, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

“We had such a great time in India. People were beyond welcoming. I’ve never had that kind of response. I was blown away. I thought I was Beatles or something,” Hemsworth had told PTI previously.

