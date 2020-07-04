Sections
Extraction director shares epic BTS clip of Black Panther, Captain America fight scene from Avengers Infinity War. Watch

Director Sam Hargrave, who worked as the stunt coordinator on Avengers: Infinity War, has shared behind-the-scenes footage of a fight scene involving Captain America and Black Panther.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:05 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther and Chris Evans as Captain America.

Extraction director Sam Hargrave has shared behind-the-scenes footage of the Battle of Wakanda sequence in Avengers: Infinity War. Before making his directorial debut with Extraction, Hargrave was a stunt coordinator on both Infinity War and its sequel, Avengers: Endgame.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hargrave wrote, “The battle of Wakanda on Avengers: Infinity War. Thanks to all the amazing performers who made this awesome sequence come to life.” The footage shows Black Panther and Captain America fighting side-by-side, in some cases against an invisible enemy.

 

In an interview to ComingSoon.net, Hargrave had revealed that his favourite action scene from the Marvel movies was the Captain America vs Captain America fight in Endgame, mostly because it was significant to him personally.



He said, “I’m directing myself in this sequence, but then my brother is the ‘younger Cap’ in this sequence. My younger brother, Daniel Hargrave, who doubled Cap on Infinity War and Endgame, did most of that stuff, he was the main double. So I stepped in and got to fight my brother, who was where I started back when we were 10 years old and he was seven, we were fighting and doing little movies back in North Carolina.”

Hargrave continued, “You have that full circle aspect, and then, my dad showed up. That’s like the second time he’d seen me on a Marvel set. The first time was on the first Avengers. He was in town for this sequence. And then, I was also directing my good friend Chris Evans. And so, there was so many aspects of that sequence that were just beautiful and serendipitous and like a movie.”

