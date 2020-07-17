Extraction is Netflix’s most watched film ever, Randeep Hooda and Russo Brothers celebrate the record

Netflix has released its list of most watched movies on the platform for the first time and it’s a cause for celebration for Randeep Hooda fans. Extraction, an action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth with Randeep and Rudraksh Jaiswal in supporting roles, delivered the biggest audience of any Netflix original movie in its first four weeks with 99 million viewers.

Randeep shared the list on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you for all the love for #Extraction Gratitude #SamHargrave @Russo_Brothers@chrishemsworth@AGBOfilms@netflix.” The film’s producers, Russo Brother replied saying, “Amazing work.”

Extraction is followed by Bird Box, Spenser Confidential, and 6 Underground on the list. Other Titles include Murder Mystery, The Irishman and The Platform. The top four most watched films belong to the action or thriller genre with popular Hollywood superstars: Chris Hemsworth, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg, and Ryan Reynolds. Netflix counts anyone who watched at least two minutes of the movie as a viewer.

Here’s the full list:

Extraction 99 million

Bird Box 89 million

Spenser Confidential 85 million

6 Underground 83 million

Murder Mystery 73 million

The Irishman 64 million

Triple Frontier 63 million

The Wrong Missy 59 million

The Platform 56 million

The Perfect Date 48 million

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty replies to troll who gave her death, rape threats after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘Enough is enough’

About the film’s success and Netflix, Joe Russo had said in May, “It’s interesting, they don’t do a lot of projecting. They’re very guarded with their information, which is a good thing because you don’t set expectations up and then not hit them. So I’m happy with that as a filmmaker there’s not a lot of tracking to either get your hopes up or dash your hopes. It just performs and then you find out how it’s performing.”

A follow-up to the action film has already been confirmed, with Joe returning to write the script, and star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave expected to return. Extraction also features Indian actors Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli, in addition to David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more