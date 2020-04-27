Sections
Home / Hollywood / Extraction: Mumbai Police shares meme of Chris Hemsworth speaking Bangla, says it won’t be as kind as Tyler Rake

Extraction: Mumbai Police shares meme of Chris Hemsworth speaking Bangla, says it won’t be as kind as Tyler Rake

Mumbai Police has shared a new meme of Chris Hemsworth speaking in Bangla, from the new film Extraction.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 16:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Chris Hemsworth in a screengrab from Extraction.

A scene from the new action film Extraction, has been wittily used by the Mumbai Police’s Twitter account to make a point about obeying laws during the ongoing lockdown. In the scene, Chris Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake, demands proof from a few Bangladeshi gangsters, in Bangla.

He says, “Proman dao (give me proof),” in the scene. The Mumbai Police tweeted a screengrab from scene on Monday, and wrote, “Make sure you always have one before you leave home because - Hum negotiate ‘NAHI’ karenge.”

 

In the scene, Tyler Rake, a mercenary, demands proof that the child he is supposed to rescue is alive. He refuses to indulge the kidnappers until they give him proof, and says “Proman dao,” several times.



Also read: Extraction review: Breakneck and bonkers, Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film is the shot of adrenaline we need right now

The film, released on Netflix on April 24, was shot predominantly in Indian cities such as Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which doubled for Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film also features Indian actors such as Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyulli, Pankaj Tripathi and newcomer Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction has received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, and has a score of 62% on the review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes. While the film’s action and the performances of Hemsworth and Hooda have been praised, Joe Russo’s screenplay has been criticised for being predictable and thin.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police Foundation
Apr 27, 2020 18:44 IST
Yes Bank fraud case: Wadhawans sent to CBI custody till Wednesday
Apr 27, 2020 18:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.