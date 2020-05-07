Extraction’s 9 cr households viewership translates to Rs 6100 cr box office: ‘That’s a significant impression,’ says Joe Russo

Filmmakers and producers of Extraction, Joe and Anthony Russo have reacted to Netflix’s projections that the film will be watched by 90 million households in the first month of release, breaking records for the streaming service.

Joe, who also wrote the script, told Collider, “It’s interesting, they don’t do a lot of projecting. They’re very guarded with their information, which is a good thing because you don’t set expectations up and then not hit them. So I’m happy with that as a filmmaker there’s not a lot of tracking to either get your hopes up or dash your hopes. It just performs and then you find out how it’s performing.”

Translating the viewership figures to a hypothetical box office haul, Joe added, “When you think about the amount of people and if you were to compare that to a box-office release, then that’s the equivalent of a movie making over a billion dollars in the market like that. But that’s a significant impression on an audience.”

Also read: Extraction review: Breakneck and bonkers, Chris Hemsworth’s Netflix film is the shot of adrenaline we need right now

In 2019, The Hollywood Reporter said that the average ticket price in the US was a little more than $9 (Rs 684). By that measure, Extraction would have made at least $810 million (Rs 6100 crore) at the box office in a month. This is around what a solidly performing Marvel movie does at the box office.

According to a recent Forbes report, Extraction could be summer 2020’s only blockbuster, thanks to the global shutdown of movie theatres because of the coronavirus pandemic. It outperformed other Netflix originals such as Michael Bay’s 6 Underground (83 million), Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box (80 million), the first season of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher (76 million) and the Adam Sandler/Jennifer Aniston romantic comedy Murder Mystery (73 million).

Joe’s brother Anthony chimed in, “Sometimes it’s hard to talk about in relation to box office because there’s more external. Those numbers are being released for an objective public narrative, and Netflix doesn’t handle things that way so it’s a little harder. But, yeah, at the very least we all know that it was a massive hit for Netflix. And like Joe was saying, it left an impression on our audience. I was just really grateful for that opportunity and that platform because it’s all about reaching audience.”

Also read: Extraction sequel: Joe Russo teases new international location, return of Chris Hemsworth

A follow-up to the action film has already been confirmed, with Joe returning to write the script, and star Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave expected to return. Extraction also features Indian actors Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli, in addition to David Harbour and Golshifteh Farahani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more