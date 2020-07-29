First Tenet reactions emerge from internal IMAX screening: ‘Beautifully filmed, beautifully made, wonderful movie’

There appears to finally be some clarity about when fans around the world will get to watch Christopher Nolan’s new film, Tenet, with Warner Bros choosing to release it in a staggered manner to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. But before the film’s August release in 70 countries, some early reactions have emerged from an internal screening at IMAX.

“Several people at IMAX were involved with Tenet at the post-production phase,” IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said during a conference call with Wall Street analysts, as per Deadline. “Their reaction was, ‘Oh my God – I forgot how great it was to be in a movie.’ Tenet is just a beautifully filmed, beautifully made, wonderful movie. … It wasn’t just one person, at one age. It was a number of IMAX employees who spontaneously said that to me.”

Tenet, like all of Nolan’s films since The Dark Knight in 2008, was in some capacity filmed using IMAX cameras. Over six minutes of IMAX footage from the film was played ahead of select screenings of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Tenet has been shot by Nolan’s Interstellar and Dunkirk cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.

Nolan in an earlier interview to Entertainment Weekly called Tenet his most ambitious film yet. “We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan said. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. Emma (Thomas, wife and producing partner) and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Kenneth Branagh, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia and others.

