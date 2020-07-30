Sections
Home / Hollywood / Future Captain America Anthony Mackie clarifies disparaging Marvel comments, says MCU has an ‘unawareness problem’

Future Captain America Anthony Mackie clarifies disparaging Marvel comments, says MCU has an ‘unawareness problem’

Actor Anthony Mackie, after calling Marvel’s hiring practises ‘racist’, has offered a clarification.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 15:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anthony Mackie poses with the Captain America shield.

Actor Anthony Mackie, who recently suggested that Marvel’s hiring practices are ‘racist’, has offered a clarification about his comments. Mackie plays The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is all set to pick up the mantle of Captain America.

He told Fatherly, “I’ll say this: I don’t think what’s happening is a racism problem. I think it’s an unawareness problem. With Marvel, I really think with most companies, they feel like they’re doing what they should be doing. In no way, shape, or form, is it enough.”

“My big thing is, put your money where your mouth is. You can’t cast a Black dude as one of your main superheroes and not expect him to have that conversation. It’s just in my DNA to have that conversation,” he continued. “It’s a huge opportunity for me to be part of the Marvel universe so it’s my job to make sure the Marvel universe is as good as it can be.”

Also read: Future Captain America actor Anthony Mackie slams Marvel’s ‘racist’ hiring practices



Previously, the actor had said in an episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series that he is against the token hiring of Black people in front of the camera, but not behind it. “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” he said. “But then when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?… Hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men.”



Also read: After future Captain America Anthony Mackie’s anti-Marvel comments, Avengers directors respond

Directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame -- brothers Joe and Anthony Russo -- also commented on Mackie’s statements. “I think we can always all do better at diversity constantly in this business, and in every facet of every industry — so he’s not wrong at all,” Joe said in a podcast appearance. “I think that we all have to work harder to keep endorsing and supporting diversity on both sides of the camera.” Anthony added, “We have a ton of respect for Anthony Mackie. He is not only an amazing actor, but he’s an amazing person, and we’ve loved our collaboration with him.”

Marvel is trying to diversify both in front of and behind the camera on its future projects. Ryan Coogler will return to write and direct Black Panther 2; Chloe Zhao is directing The Eternals, starring a multiracial cast; Cate Shortland directed Black Widow; Destin Daniel Cretton is directing Shang-Chi, starring a mostly Asian cast, and Deborah Chow is in talks to direct future projects.

Marvel executive producer Victoria Alonso in a recent Reddit Q&A said that the studio intends on bringing more diversity to its upcoming slate. “I can tell you we are actively working on making our universe as diverse and inclusive as we can. Be patient with us. We have a lot coming in the future,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Russia plans to approve world’s first Covid-19 vaccine by August 10: Report
Jul 30, 2020 16:21 IST
40 students with COVID-19 among 1.94 lakh to write CET in Karnataka: Deputy CM Narayan
Jul 30, 2020 16:18 IST
Pvt ambulances fleecing covid-19 patients, Jalandhar admn fixes rates
Jul 30, 2020 16:18 IST
Covid-19 deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US as it deals with renewed surge in infections
Jul 30, 2020 16:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.