Google reveals list of top searches: Parasite leads among movies, WAP is most searched definition

Parasite and WAP were among the most googled queries this year.

Google has unveiled its annual list of top searches of the year. Parasite, which created history this year at the Oscars, became the most searched film around the world.

Actor Tom Hanks, who was among the most popular celebrities to contract the coronavirus earlier this year, became the most searched actor. Jada Pinkett Smith’s explosive Red Table Talks episodes also earned her a spot on the list. Joaquin Phoenix’s Best Actor Oscar win for Joker got him the seventh spot.

Netflix ruled above all others in the TV shows category, nabbing the top 6 spots on the list. The most searched show was mega hit docu-series, Tiger King, followed by Cobra Kai, Ozark, The Umbrella Academy and the internet’s latest favourite, Queen’s Gambit.

Interestingly, the world’s most searched word definition also came from the world of entertainment. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP was the most searched definition of the year. To know what it means, we suggest you Google it too.

Here’s the full list :

Actors

Tom Hanks

Chris D’Elia

Jada Pinkett Smith

Timothée Chalamet

Ricky Gervais

Amber Heard

Joaquin Phoenix

Danny Masterson

Ryan Dorsey

Lea Michele

TV Shows

Tiger King (Netflix)

Cobra Kai (Netflix/YouTube)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Outer Banks (Netflix)

Ratched (Netflix)

All American (CW/Netflix)

The Last Dance (ESPN/Netflix)

Movies

Parasite

1917

Black Panther

Birds of Prey

Little Women

Just Mercy

Bad Boys 3

Sonic the Hedgehog

Contagion

Fantasy Island

Musicians and Bands

Shakira

August Alsina

Adele

Doja Cat

Grimes

Van Halen

Lizzo

Tamar Braxton

Quando Rondo

Tory Lanez

Songs/Lyrics

WAP

The Box

Godzilla

Gooba

Break My Stride

This Is For Rachel

Say So

Yummy

Heather

Roxanne

Definitions

WAP

entanglement

antebellum

pandemic

asymptomatic

Juneteenth

BIPOC

quarantine

simp

furlough

