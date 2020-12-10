Google reveals list of top searches: Parasite leads among movies, WAP is most searched definition
Google has shared its list of top searches of the year. While Tom Hanks led the film actors’ list, Netflix ruled over all else when it came to TV series. Oscar winner Parasite was the most searched film.
Google has unveiled its annual list of top searches of the year. Parasite, which created history this year at the Oscars, became the most searched film around the world.
Actor Tom Hanks, who was among the most popular celebrities to contract the coronavirus earlier this year, became the most searched actor. Jada Pinkett Smith’s explosive Red Table Talks episodes also earned her a spot on the list. Joaquin Phoenix’s Best Actor Oscar win for Joker got him the seventh spot.
Netflix ruled above all others in the TV shows category, nabbing the top 6 spots on the list. The most searched show was mega hit docu-series, Tiger King, followed by Cobra Kai, Ozark, The Umbrella Academy and the internet’s latest favourite, Queen’s Gambit.
Interestingly, the world’s most searched word definition also came from the world of entertainment. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP was the most searched definition of the year. To know what it means, we suggest you Google it too.
Here’s the full list :
Actors
Tom Hanks
Chris D’Elia
Jada Pinkett Smith
Timothée Chalamet
Ricky Gervais
Amber Heard
Joaquin Phoenix
Danny Masterson
Ryan Dorsey
Lea Michele
Also read: Deepika Padukone enjoys some sun and snacks with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra during the making of their next
TV Shows
Tiger King (Netflix)
Cobra Kai (Netflix/YouTube)
Ozark (Netflix)
The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Outer Banks (Netflix)
Ratched (Netflix)
All American (CW/Netflix)
The Last Dance (ESPN/Netflix)
Movies
Parasite
1917
Black Panther
Birds of Prey
Little Women
Just Mercy
Bad Boys 3
Sonic the Hedgehog
Contagion
Fantasy Island
Musicians and Bands
Shakira
August Alsina
Adele
Doja Cat
Grimes
Van Halen
Lizzo
Tamar Braxton
Quando Rondo
Tory Lanez
Songs/Lyrics
WAP
The Box
Godzilla
Gooba
Break My Stride
This Is For Rachel
Say So
Yummy
Heather
Roxanne
Definitions
WAP
entanglement
antebellum
pandemic
asymptomatic
Juneteenth
BIPOC
quarantine
simp
furlough
Follow @htshowbiz for more