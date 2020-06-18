Sections
Home / Hollywood / Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave expecting third child, jokes ‘Oops I did it again’

Harry Potter actor Jessie Cave expecting third child, jokes ‘Oops I did it again’

Jessie Cave and her comedian boyfriend Alfie Brown are expecting their third child. They already have a son and daughter.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 08:06 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Jessie Cave, who played Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, is pregnant.

Actor Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, is set to welcome her third child with boyfriend, comedian Alfie Brown. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the news.

“Oops I did it again,” Cave captioned her picture showing off her baby bump.

Brown, 29, gave an update on his social media with a photo of the baby scan and feet of the couple’s other children, captioning it: “I’m very happy to announce my forthcoming vasectomy.”

 



 

Also read: Thapki Pyar Ki team member Irfan dies after testing Covid-19 positive, Jaya Bhattacharya pens emotional note

The couple, who rekindled their relationship after nearly three years of living apart earlier this year, share son Donnie, five, and daughter Margot, three.

Last month, Cave’s Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint also welcomed his first child, a daughter, with longtime girlfriend, actor Georgia Groome.

