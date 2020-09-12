Harry Styles to star with Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling

Harry Style’s second feature film will be with Dakota Johnson and Florence Pugh.

Actor-turned-director Olivia Wilde has cast British star Harry Styles as replacement for Shia LaBeouf in her upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling.

Harry, who made his feature film acting debut with Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war drama Dunkirk, joins Dakota Johnson, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine on the movie. Olivia will also star in a supporting role.

According to Variety, Shia had to exit the film due to scheduling issues. Described as a psychological thriller, the movie is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

The script has been penned by Shane and Carey Van Dyke of The Silence fame. Katie Silberman, who collaborated with Wilde on her debut directorial feature Booksmart, is adapting the screenplay.

Wilde and Silberman are also attached as producers alongside Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. Catherine Hardwicke is executive producer.

The project, which hails from New Line, is expected to start production later this year.

