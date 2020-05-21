Sections
Home / Hollywood / HBO Max will release the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League in 2021, fulfilling fans’ dreams

HBO Max will release the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League in 2021, fulfilling fans’ dreams

A previously unreleased version of 2017 superhero movie Justice League by director Zack Snyder will be released on HBO Max in 2021.

Updated: May 21, 2020 08:29 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

A previously unreleased version of 2017 superhero movie Justice League by director Zack Snyder will debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021, executives said on Wednesday, in response to a years-long campaign by fans.

Snyder oversaw filming of Justice League, which brought together DC Comics heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and others. The director had put together a cut of the movie before he stepped aside to deal with a family tragedy.

 

Avengers director Joss Whedon took over in post-production to oversee reshoots and complete editing. The final product drew lackluster reviews. Just 40% of reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes website gave Justice League a positive rating.



Fans have speculated that they would like Snyder's version better. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut became a trending hashtag starting in 2017 and remained popular worldwide. Supporters even bought a billboard in New York's Times Square in October 2019 to promote their cause.

Also read: Huma Qureshi gushes about working with Zack Snyder: ‘How many people would get an opportunity like that?’

"The fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of AT&T Inc's Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer division, which will launch HBO Max on May 27. HBO Max will compete with Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co's Disney+ and other subscription video services vying for online audiences.

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

LIVE: India records more than 5,600 cases for second day in a row
May 21, 2020 09:11 IST
Second-biggest single-day spike takes Covid-19 cases in India to over 1.1 lakh
May 21, 2020 09:11 IST
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft ready for touchdown on asteroid Bennu
May 21, 2020 09:08 IST
Deepika reveals she had poster of this Hollywood star on bedroom wall
May 21, 2020 09:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.