Henry Cavill to return as Superman, but only in a cameo for now

Henry Cavill is in negotiations to reprise the role of Superman/Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie.

Updated: May 28, 2020 15:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Henry Cavill has played Superman in three films.

Actor Henry Cavill is in negotiations to reprise the role of Superman/Clark Kent in an upcoming DC Comics movie. Representatives for studio Warner Bros and Cavill could not be reached for comment on Wednesday, reported Variety.

The British star first appeared as the superhero in 2013's Man of Steel, and later reprised his role in Batman v Superman and Justice League. All three films were directed by Zack Snyder.

The development about Cavill's return comes days after Snyder announced the long-rumoured Snyder Cut of Justice League for HBO Max. But according to an insider, the actor would not be gearing up for the director's cut. It would, in fact, be a cameo in one of DC's upcoming films, which include Black Adam, Aquaman 2, The Suicide Squad and The Batman.

In the December 2019 cover story with Men's Health magazine, Cavill said he had "not given up on the role". "The cape is in the closet. It's still mine," he revealed. "I'm not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into," he added.



Cavill's most recent big-screen outing was 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout alongside franchise veteran Tom Cruise. The actor made his streaming debut with 2019 Netflix fantasy drama The Witcher.

