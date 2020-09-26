Sections
E-Paper
Home / Hollywood / Here’s what Taylor Swift has gifted Gigi Hadid’s baby girl. See pic

Here’s what Taylor Swift has gifted Gigi Hadid’s baby girl. See pic

Gigi Hadid shared a picture of her newborn daughter, without showing her face, wearing a sweatshirt sent by fashion designer Donatella Versace. The baby girl was wrapped in a pink satin blanket, which Gigi said was sent by Taylor Swift.

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 19:51 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal, Washington

Gigi Hadid shows off gift sent by Taylor Swift.

Two days after she gave birth to her first child with her singer boyfriend Zayn Malik, supermodel Gigi Hadid on Friday (local time) shared a picture of her baby girl wearing gifts from her beloved “aunties” Donatella Versace and Taylor Swift.

Hadid took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her baby wearing a white coloured Versace outfit gifted to her by Italian fashion designer and her “auntie” Donatella Versace. Besides the outfit, the picture also featured the little bundle of joy wrapped in a satin light pink coloured blanket that was gifted and hand-embroidered by musician Taylor Swift.

As she posted the picture on her Instagram stories, Gigi wrote, “From auntie Donatella Versace,” and “auntie Taylor Swift made this,” along with the picture.

The supermodel and her musician boyfriend earlier this week announced that they have welcomed a “healthy” baby girl. The former One Direction star announced the birth of a baby girl in a touching Twitter post on Wednesday (local time), calling their precious gift ‘healthy and beautiful.’

The 27-year-old singer shared a black and white photo of his heavily tattooed hand holding on to his and the 25-year-old supermodel’s pride and joy. He noted,” Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try to put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” added Malik. The couple is yet to announce the name of the baby.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Where is the UN in joint fight against Covid-19 pandemic?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:13 IST
KKR vs SRH live: KKR get Warner, SRH in trouble as spinners take control
Sep 26, 2020 20:36 IST
For how long will India be kept out of UN’s decision-making structure?: PM Modi at UNGA
Sep 26, 2020 20:07 IST
Chanakya: Five factors which could shape the Bihar poll results
Sep 26, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan deny consuming drugs: report
Sep 26, 2020 20:38 IST
IPL 2020: SRH Vs KKR- SRH innings, overs 6 to 10 highlights
Sep 26, 2020 20:31 IST
Kangana Ranaut’s statement on mental illness is problematic and untrue
Sep 26, 2020 20:32 IST
US imposes curbs on exports to China’s top chipmaker SMIC
Sep 26, 2020 20:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.