Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are expecting their second child, say ‘quarantine was fun’ as they announce pregnancy

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their second child. They are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair.

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 21:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma announced the news with a cute video.

Actor Hilary Duff and her husband, musician Matthew Koma, are expecting their second child. They announced the news by sharing a video on their respective Instagram accounts, in which he is seen hugging her from behind and rubbing her baby bump.

“We are growing!!! Mostly me,” Hilary quipped in her caption. Matthew shared the same video and wrote, “lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021.” This is their second child; they are already parents to a two-year-old daughter, Banks Violet Bair. Hilary also shares son Luca Cruz with her ex-husband, former ice hockey player Mike Comrie.

Congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters for the couple. Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Wohoooooo congratulations.” Singer and actor Mandy Moore commented, “Yay!! The best news!!! Love you two and can’t wait to be mamas together! Xo.” Actor Lindsay Price wrote, “Yay!!!!! And whew. I’m so happy i don’t have to hold that secret anymore.”

 



Hilary married Matthew in the presence of close friends and family members in Los Angeles in December last year. Reportedly, it was a backyard wedding at her house. They shared the happy news by posting a picture of themselves after the wedding, next to a blue car with the words ‘Just Married’ written on it.

Meanwhile, Hilary will be seen in the Lizzie McGuire sequel, which will stream on Disney+. She made the announcement on Instagram in August last year by sharing a montage of scenes from the popular Disney show.

In February, Hilary requested Disney to move the series to Hulu, expressing concern that the PG rating may limit the journey of her adult character. “Was incredibly excited to launch ‘Lizzie’ on D+ and my passion remains! However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans’ relationship with LIZZIE who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating,” she had written in an Instagram post.

