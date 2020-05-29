Hugh Jackman reveals how Dafne Keen was hired for Logan: ‘She punched me in the arm so hard, I was bruised’

Hugh Jackman and filmmaker James Mangold revisited their critically and commercially acclaimed film Logan in a Twitter chat with fans on Thursday. The two discussed a variety of topics related to the film, from working with Dafne Keen to bidding the perfect goodbye to a beloved character.

Mangold praised Dafne and how she carried the film in the second part. “There’s no way this film works w/o the remarkable Daphne Keen. By the film’s 2nd half, the tables have turned & she is carrying the entire movie as Logan has retreated in sickness & self doubt. & of course, she holds the final frame,” he wrote in a tweet. Hugh added to his tweet and wrote that Dafne punched him in the arm at her audition.

“When @mang0ld came up w the character of Laura, and that the movie was in essence about family we were worried about finding the right fit. Until we met @DafneKeen. The first day we auditioned her ... she punched me in the arm so hard, I was literally bruised the next day. Hired,” he said.

Dafne played Logan’s daughter Laura, a volatile and powerful young mutant in the film who falls under his protection. While they bicker and fight in the beginning, they soon develop a strong ‘father and child’ relationship by the end.

The film was Hugh’s final outing as Wolverine. A fan mentioned how during the last scene, Laura upturns the cross on his grave to make and ‘X’ for the X-Men he belonged to. Hugh replied, “The final line of Logan’s - ‘So this is what it feels like’ was one of the master strokes of the script. The right words to ending a nine movie character arc.”

Also read: Iconic Kapoor family photos shared by Riddhima, Armaan as they remember Rishi Kapoor: ‘I love and miss you’

Another fan asked if Mangold ever considered getting another actor to play a younger Logan in the film. “Loved Logan when it came out. Couple quick questions: Did you consider having someone else play Cloned/Younger Logan? In the last fight scene why didn’t Logan kill his younger self in a slightly longer fight instead of Laura shooting him,” was the question. “I wanted the Logan that felt love to be essentially weaker than the version who did not feel anything. Also, I wanted his daughter to have to the final word as the world was her’s now,” Mangold replied.

Logan is considered the best film in the X-Men universe by many. It was also nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The award ultimately went to James Ivory for Call Me by Your Name.

Follow @htshowbiz for more