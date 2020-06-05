Sections
Internet sleuth discovers Ben Affleck’s secret Instagram account, followed by girlfriend Ana de Armas, ex Jennifer Garner

An internet sleuth claims to have discovered Ben Affleck’s secret Instagram account, which is followed by both his girlfriend Ana de Armas and ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:51 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas pose together.

While investigating Ben Affleck relationship with Ana de Armas, an online journalist claims to have stumbled upon Affleck’s secret Instagram account. The account goes by ‘positiveattitudehunting’, a play on the movie Good Will Hunting, co-written by Affleck.

“I found ben affleck’s finsta,” wrote Kelsey Weekman on Twitter, garnering over 20000 ‘likes’ on her tweet. She continued, “I was checking to see if he and ana de armas follow each other on Instagram and i found a suspicious account she’s following under the name ‘ben’ and there’s just... no way this isn’t him.”

 

The account’s bio reads, “Just a dad who sometimes makes movies,” and counts both De Armas and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner among his followers. The profile picture is of Affleck and De Armas together.



 

Affleck and De Armas met while working together on the psychological thriller Deep Water in 2019. While he’s an Academy Award winner with a long history of being in the media spotlight, De Armas rose to fame with a central role in Knives Out, and will soon appear in the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die.

Also read: Ben Affleck spotted getting cosy with Ana de Armas at the beach. See pics

Recently, De Armas posted pictures of herself at the beach, to which Affleck commented, via his official account, “photo credit pls.” The actors have been spotted together numerous times during the coronavirus lockdown.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Garner is happy for Affleck and De Armas. The 48-year-old actor, who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with Affleck, is glad that Affleck is in a “good and healthy place”, reports usmagazine.com.

