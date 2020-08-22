Sections
Home / Hollywood / ‘It was a little cavalier’: Lawrence Fishburne on turning down role in Pulp Fiction

Lawrence Fishburne rejected the role of Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction, which ultimately went to Samuel L Jackson.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Lawrence Fishburne could have played Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction.

Actor Laurence Fishburne says he turned down the role of Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s cult classic Pulp Fiction as he felt the film made drug use “attractive”.

The role was ultimately played by Samuel Jackson in the 1994 movie, which also featured John Travolta, Bruce Willis and Uma Thurman. Fishburne talked about saying no to the movie during an interview with Vulture. 

“It just wasn’t for me. Pulp Fiction wasn’t for me. Quentin wrote that part (Jules Winfield) with me in mind, too, but it wasn’t for me.

“I just had a problem with the way the heroin use was dealt with. I just felt it was a little cavalier, and it was a little loose. I felt like it made heroin use attractive. For me, it’s not just my character. It’s, ‘What is the whole thing saying?’“ the 59-year-old actor said.



Fishburne is best known for playing Morpheus opposite Keanu Reeves and Carrie Ann Moss in The Matrix trilogy. He has also starred in movies such as Mission: Impossible III, Contagion, John Wick series, Man of Steel and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

