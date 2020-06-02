Sections
Home / Hollywood / James Cameron returns to New Zealand to resume Avatar 2 shoot, will be in quarantine for 14 days

James Cameron returns to New Zealand to resume Avatar 2 shoot, will be in quarantine for 14 days

James Cameron returned to New Zealand to resume filming Avatar 2, but not before he fulfils a 14-day quarantine.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:01 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

James Cameron and Jon Landau upon their return to New Zealand.

In preparation for the resumption of Avatar film series, director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau arrived in Wellington, New Zealand on Sunday morning. According to Variety, some 54 passengers were on board a chartered Air New Zealand plane, departing Friday night from LAX, and flying for nearly 13 hours direct from Los Angeles to Wellington.

However, the movie's filming may not restart immediately. The inbound travellers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine period.

In an Instagram posting on May 22, Landau announced that the staff evacuated from New Zealand would be heading back to the country next week. He used the same medium on Sunday to announce their arrival.

 



Landau said: "Made it to New Zealand. Our 14-day government-supervised self-isolation now begins." In mid-March, the production had been shut down when New Zealand began a strict lockdown in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and largely closed its borders.

In order to be allowed into the country at a time when borders are officially still closed Cameron, Landau and the foreign crew elements used a border exemption clause for foreigners considered of 'significant economic value.'

The films are already receiving money available under New Zealand's location subsidy scheme for large-scale foreign film and TV shoots. And by fulfilling several other conditions that leave an enduring legacy on the economy, the film also aims to receive a financial bonus, known locally as an 'uplift.'

The scale of the production covers all of the second and third films in the series and half of the fourth, and its use of indoor facilities for the entire movie. It means that 'Avatar' is making use of multiple studios in Wellington and Auckland.

Also read: Staggering budget for James Cameron’s Avatar sequels revealed; films to cost more than Rs 7500 crore

A detailed set of guidelines has been elaborated for how productions should operate in the new era where COVID-19 cases are declining, but no vaccine yet exists.

A handful of local productions are understood to have restarted. With Cameron back in the country, 'Avatar' is on course to be the first foreign movie to use New Zealand's production protocols.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China to construct 1,124-megawatt power project in Pok under CPEC
Jun 02, 2020 15:32 IST
Retailers conflicted over how to get rid of mountain of unsold stock
Jun 02, 2020 15:31 IST
Will remember bowling to Sachin for rest of my life, says Sutherland
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
When Hugh Jackman was almost fired as Wolverine
Jun 02, 2020 15:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.