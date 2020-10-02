Jamie Foxx’s Electro will return as villain in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3, tying series to Andrew Garfield’s failed franchise

To everybody’ surprise, it is being reported that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as the villainous Electro in the upcoming third Spider-Man film, starring Tom Holland. Foxx previously played the character in the ill-fated The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Andrew Garfield as Spidey.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the Oscar-winner is in ‘final talks’ to return as Electro, whose origin story was shown in the second Garfield Spider-Man movie. That film was a critical and box office disappointment, prompting Sony to sign a deal with Marvel Studios, which would integrate the two ‘universes’.

After a brief blip last year, when the deal was called off, the two studios came to a new agreement regarding these characters’ future. Previously, JK Simmons was brought back as J Jonah Jameson in a quick cameo at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Simmons played Jameson in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy.

THR reports that most of the main cast, including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei, is expected to return for Spider-Man 3, with director Jon Watts back at the helm of affairs.

Sony is meanwhile making progress on its own Marvel universe films, which kicked off with the box office hit Venom, and will continue with Morbius. The Morbius trailer further tied the two franchises together, with Michael Keaton’s Vulture -- who was featured in Spider-Man: Homecoming -- making an appearance. Tom Hardy is returning as Venom for the sequel, Venom: Let There be Carnage.

Also read: The real reason why Andrew Garfield was fired as Spider-Man, replaced by Tom Holland

Garfield was let go as Spider-Man in a dramatic turn of events. After the infamous Sony hack of 2014, it was revealed in an email that the actor was ‘let go’ from the role after he failed to show up at an event where Sony chief Kaz Hirai was supposed to announce The Amazing Spider-Man 3 for a 2017 release. Garfield said that he no-show was because of an illness. Asked about if he was fired from the role, he told the Guardian in 2016, “No, I don’t think so. What I’ll proudly say is that I didn’t compromise who I was, I was only ever myself. And that might have been difficult for some people.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more