Jared Leto to return as The Joker for Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Oscar-winner Jared Leto is reportedly coming back as Joker for Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League. The actor had played the iconic villain in David Ayer’s 2016 anti-hero ensemble Suicide Squad.

Oscar winner Jared Leto is once again coming back as iconic DC villain The Joker for the Snyder cut version of Justice League. Warner Bros had recently announced that the original version of the movie, filmed by the filmmaker Zack Snyder prior to his departure from the project, will debut on HBO Max in 2021.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Leto will reprise his role for Snyder’s reshot production. The actor had played the iconic villain in David Ayer’s 2016 anti-hero ensemble Suicide Squad.

The project, officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is being overseen by the streamer, which is financing the new round of shooting. The movie will air as a four-episode event series next year.

Besides Leto, actors Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Amber Heard are shooting for the project currently.

Meanwhile, Jon Berg and Geoff Johns, who served as producers of Justice League, are planning to remove their names from the Snyder cut. The two were Warner Bros executives at the time of the theatrical release but have since left the studio and are not involved in the Snyder cut. Berg and Johns were recently called by Fisher for enabling abuse and misconduct by filmmaker Joss Whedon on the set of the 2017 movie.

