Jason Momoa backs up Ray Fisher’s allegations, says they were treated in a ‘sh***y way’ during Justice League reshoots

Jason Momoa came out in support of Ray Fisher after he accused filmmaker Joss Whedon of unprofessional behaviour on the sets of 2017’s Justice League. In a new Instagram post, Jason claimed that he, Ray and other cast members were subjected to ‘sh***y’ behaviour on the sets and that ‘serious stuff went down’.

“THIS S**T HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION,” he wrote.

Jason also claimed that news of him being roped in to voice Frosty the Snowman in a new film was false and announced to draw attention away from Ray’s allegations. “I just think it’s f**ked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the sh***y way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j,” he wrote.

Ray shared a screengrab of Jason’s post on Twitter and asked people to see through attempts to ‘hide the truth’. He said, “If you still think Jason playing Frosty was EVER a real thing—please wake up! Hopefully now people see the depths that some are willing to go to hide the truth. To think they believed my brother would sellout the cast/crew of JL for a corncob pipe and a button nose… A>E.”

In July, Ray claimed that Joss’ behaviour on the Justice League sets was ‘gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable’. Joss took over as the director after the original director, Zack Snyder, had to opt out due to personal reasons. The film was reshot extensively and was not well-received upon its release.

Ray has not disclosed exactly what transpired on set, as he is still under a non-disclosure agreement. However, he accused producer Jon Berg and former DC Entertainment head Geoff Johns of enabling Joss’ behaviour. Warner Bros. is currently investigating Ray’s claims.

