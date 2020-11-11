Sections
Jason Momoa says his family was ‘starving’ after his run on Game of Thrones ended: ‘I couldn’t get work’

Actor Jason Momoa has said that his family had to endure financial difficulties after his run on Game of Thrones ended, but things turned around after he was cast as Aquaman.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo in a still from Game of Thrones.

Actor Jason Momoa has said that after his character, Khal Drogo, was killed off in Game of Thrones, he was ‘starving’. He said that his financial situation improved after he was cast as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe films.

In a new interview, the actor said that he couldn’t land a job after his one-season stint on the HBO fantasy drama, and was struggling to pay the bills for his house.

He told InStyle, “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.” The situation improved for him after he was cast as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in 2016’s Justice League. He reprised his role two years later in the solo Aquaman movie, which broke the record for the highest grossing DC film of all time.

He recently made headlines for publicly standing up for his Justice League co-star Ray Fisher, who has accused filmmaker Joss Whedon of unprofessional and abusive behaviour on the sets of the film. In an Instagram post, Momoa had written, “THIS S**T HAS TO STOP AND NEEDS TO BE LOOKED AT @ray8fisher AND EVERYONE ELSE WHO EXPERIENCED WHAT HAPPEN UNDER THE WATCH OF @wbpictures NEEDS PROPER INVESTIGATION.”

Also read: Jason Momoa backs up Ray Fisher’s allegations, says they were treated in a ‘sh***y way’ during Justice League reshoots

The actor also claimed that the announcement that he was going to star in a Frosty the Snowman movie was a diversion tactic. “I just think it’s f**ked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the sh***y way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher. aloha j,” he wrote.

Momoa will also be seen in director Denis Villeneuve’s science-fiction epic Dune next year, and is expected to reprise his role for future Aquaman films.

