Home / Hollywood / Jeff Bridges says he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma: ‘I’m starting treatment, will keep you posted on my recovery’

Jeff Bridges says he’s been diagnosed with lymphoma: ‘I’m starting treatment, will keep you posted on my recovery’

Popular Hollywood actor and seven-time Oscar nominee Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The actor informed his fans on social media and added that he had begun with the treatment.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 09:48 IST

By Los Angeles, Associated Press, Los Angeles Associated Press

Jeff Bridges took to Twitter to inform his fans about his illness. (AP)

Actor Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good. The 70-year-old actor channeled his The Dude character from The Big Lebowski in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening.

He said he understands the disease is serious. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

He wrote on Twitter: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

 

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in Starman, True Grit, The Last Picture Show and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for Crazy Heart and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in Hell or High Water.

The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.

