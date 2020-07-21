Jennifer Aniston’s doppelganger takes the internet by storm. Can you tell them apart?

Sections
Pictures of Jennifer Aniston’s lookalike, a blogger named Caitlin, are taking the internet by storm. See her pictures here.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 06:39 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jennifer Aniston’s lookalike is a blogger named Caitlin.

Instagram users were in for a surprise when they stumbled upon pictures of blogger Caitlin, who could very well pass for Jennifer Aniston’s identical twin. The pictures were first shared online by California-based hairstylist Steph Carrillo on Instagram. “I can assure you she is not Jennifer Aniston! Caitlin,” she captioned the pictures.

Caitlin also took to her Instagram account to share pictures of her new hairdo. Many pointed out her resemblance to Jennifer in the comments section. “Wow. You do look like her but you’re still so beautiful in your own right,” one user wrote. “To me you look like you and jen could be sisters,” another wrote.

 

 



Talking to Fox News, Caitlin said that she has been compared to Jennifer since high school, but she just does not see it. “I have never thought I look like her. I’m completely flattered, but side with those that disagree. Jennifer has been and always will be iconic for her beauty!” she said.

“Since I was in high school, I’ve gotten the comments of looking like ‘Rachel from Friends,’ but never from family and friends. They don’t see the resemblance,” she added.

 

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been spreading awareness about the measures to take to protect oneself from Covid-19. She has been encouraging her fans to wear face masks in lengthy Instagram posts.

Earlier this month, Jennifer shared a selfie of herself wearing a mask and wrote, “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

“I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this. BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same,” she added.

