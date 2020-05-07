Jennifer Aniston’s rep reacts to reports that Brad Pitt’s daughter is calling actor ‘mommy’

Sections
Actor Jennifer Aniston’s representative has reacted to reports that Brad Pitt’s daughter calls her ‘mommy’.

Updated: May 07, 2020 09:48 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox speak at the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Actor Jennifer Aniston’s representative has dismissed recent reports that Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, has started calling the Friends actor ‘mommy’.

“This is just another complete fabrication and has no relationship to reality,” Aniston’s rep told Express.co.uk. The claims surfaced after it was reported that Pitt’s ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, had banned their children - Maddox, 18, Zahara, 15, Pax, 16, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11 - from meeting Aniston.

“They’ve been spending so much time together and been bonding, it felt like a natural next step for Shiloh,” the original report quoted a source as saying. It has been speculated that Pitt and Aniston grew close during the coronavirus lockdown. They made headlines after being photographed together at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where Pitt tearfully watched Aniston pick up an award for her performance in The Morning Show.

Reacting to reports of a possible romantic reconciliation, Aniston had told ET then, “It’s hysterical. But what else are they going to talk about?”



Pitt has been linked up with several women since his split from Jolie. The actor also made a joke about it at the 2019 Golden Globe awards. While accepting the honour for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the actor quipped in his speech, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward.”

