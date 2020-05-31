John Cusack faces police’s batons, sprayed with pepper spray while filming Chicago protests

Actor John Cusack was out filming the protests against the killing of George Floyd, in Chicago on Saturday. He tweeted that the police attacked his bike with batons for filming a burning car.

“Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here’s the audio,” he wrote in his tweet and attached a video of his altercation with the police. John wrote in another tweet that he was ‘hit’ with pepper spray too. “I haven’t seen tear gas - but was hit by pepper spray - don’t know how a curfew can be started at nine with bridges blocked CTA not running - Be back out tonight a to see what I can,” he wrote. In the video a cop can be heard shouting at John to move with loud clanging sounds. “Alright, alright,” John tells him.

US has been through five nights of civil unrest that has spread to different cities following the death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck. Activists staged another round of protests on Saturday in at least a dozen major US cities coast to coast, including Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Atlanta, New York and Atlanta.

John is positive the protest will not end soon. “Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event / this may well be the beginning of end of trump loathsome era - thank god -feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head- a wave peaking -Chicsgo scene was about getting to trump tower most of day,” he wrote in a tweet.

Chicago’s mayor has announced an overnight curfew in the city running from 9 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday, and she says police will crack down on any violence. Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that peaceful protesting over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has “devolved into criminal conduct.”

