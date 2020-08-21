Joss Whedon to be investigated for creating ‘toxic, abusive’ work environment on Justice League set, says Ray Fisher

Actor Ray Fisher has announced that following interviews with the cast and crew of Justice League, an independent third-party investigation has been launched into the allegations of unprofessionalism levelled by Fisher against director Joss Whedon.

“After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots. This is a MASSIVE step forward!” Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

He continued, “I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!”

Whedon had taken over the reins of Justice League after original director Zack Snyder had to leave the project in the wake of a family tragedy. Fisher had taken to Twitter recently and said that Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew was “completely unacceptable”.

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” the actor said. He further claimed that former Warner Bros co-president of production Jon Berg and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns, “enabled” Whedon’s alleged behaviour.

Reporter Grace Randolph added to the allegations and said that Wonder Woman actor Gal Gadot refused to shoot a comedic scene in which The Flash lands on her body, and Whedon persisted by bringing in a body double to shoot the scene instead. “I doubt we’ll ever get specifics from Ray Fisher re Joss Whedon, but here’s one I was the first to report: Gal Gadot didn’t want to film this scene, so Whedon did it w/ a stunt double. That’s why you can’t see her face,” Randolph wrote.

Whedon has offered ‘no comment’ on the controversy, and producer Jon Berg has said that Fisher’s complaints arose from the fact that he was made to say a catchphrase that he wasn’t on board with. Snyder’s version of Justice League will be released on HBO Max in 2021, after massive fan pressure.

