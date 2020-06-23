Sections
Home / Hollywood / 'Jurassic World: Dominion script is awesome,' says Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard says that she and her husband read through the entire script of Jurassic World Dominion.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 08:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Bryce Dallas Howard will be back for the third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise.

Actor Bryce Dallas Howard says she has read the script of Jurassic World: Dominion and found it “awesome”. The 39-year-old actor, who will reprise her role as Claire Dearing in the third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise, said she is excited to reunite with director Colin Trevorrow and co-actor Chris Pratt.

“The script was awesome, it was so exhilarating reading it - my husband got to read it too, Colin was like, ‘Yeah, you and Seth can read it’, and we were like, just the whole time, kinda flipping out. Which is like, that was exhilarating because we are all so excited to come back together,’‘ she told Collider. The film will also feature original stars of 1993’s Jurassic Park-- Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill.

 

Trevorrow is directing from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. He also executive produces the movie with veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg.



The director rebooted Spielberg’s blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise with 2015’s Jurassic World and followed it up with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

The third part, Jurassic World: Dominion, is scheduled to hit the theatres in June next year.

