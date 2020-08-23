Sections
Home / Hollywood / Justice League teaser: Zack Snyder fulfils fans’ dreams, makes them go Hallelujah. Watch

Justice League teaser: Zack Snyder fulfils fans’ dreams, makes them go Hallelujah. Watch

The first teaser for Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of Justice League has been released during the DC Fandome event. Check it out here.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 07:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

The DC superheroes line up in a still from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Warner Bros has released a teaser for Zack Snyder’s upcoming director’s cut of Justice League, which will debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021. The teaser is scored entirely to Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah -- a song that Snyder famously used in his Watchmen -- and features no dialogue, except a moment right at the end when Batman says, “I don’t care how many demons he’s fought in how many hells, he’s never fought us. Not us united.”

But what it does it reveal a bunch of footage, both old and new, for fans who’ve been clamouring for the Snyder Cut ever since the director dropped out of the project, and an alternate version helmed by Joss Whedon was released in theatres.

 

We see more glimpses of Cyborg’s deleted plotline than ever before, and we also see the villainous Steppenwolf in his original design. The character was vastly redone for the theatrical cut, and was heavily criticised by both fans and critics. But perhaps most importantly for eager audiences, the teaser gives a clear look at Superman in his black suit, after his resurrection.



Whedon took over from Snyder as director of reshoots and post-production after Snyder was forced to drop out of the film due to a personal tragedy. Whedon changed the tone of the film, replaced entire scenes, and brought Danny Elfman on board to record a new musical score.

Snyder had previously said that he would not be using a single shot filmed by Whedon in his cut of the film. “There will be no chance on earth that I will use a shot prior or after I left the movie. I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph. That is a f***ing hard fact,” he said at JusticeCon.

Also read: The Batman teaser: Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight brings the vengeance against unrecognisable Colin Farrell. Watch

Justice League stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

What WHO says regarding children wearing masks against coronavirus
Aug 23, 2020 08:34 IST
Mask it: Makeup junkies say it with a trend
Aug 23, 2020 08:24 IST
WhatsApp’s next big update to bring these key improvements
Aug 23, 2020 08:36 IST
Wonder Woman 1984 trailer: Gal Gadot soars in bigger, brighter sequel
Aug 23, 2020 08:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.