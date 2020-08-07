Sections
Home / Hollywood / Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 5 confirmed, two instalments will be shot back-to-back

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 5 confirmed, two instalments will be shot back-to-back

After John Wick 3-Parabellum, the series will get two more instalment. The Keanu Reeves movies will be shot back-to-back.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 17:46 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Keanu Reeves plays a deadly fighter in John Wick movies.

Keanu Reeves fans are in for a treat as his popular John Wick universe is all set to bring in the fifth chapter, expanding the franchise once again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the entertainment company Lionsgate, through which the movie is being distributed, unveiled plans for a John Wick 5, having the Canadian actor on the lead.

Jon Feltheimer, the studio CEO also announced during an analyst call that the fourth and fifth instalments would shoot back-to-back, once Reeves completes his current shoot for Matrix 4 in Berlin.

The fourth part of the franchise was set to hit the big screens on May 21, 2021, which was later rescheduled for Memorial Day weekend release on May 27, 2022, following the shutdown of theatres and production due to Covid-19 pandemic.



“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise, with ‘John Wick 4’ slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Feltheimer’s announcement.

The third part of the franchise released in 2019, opened to an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike. Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum won the North American box office with $56.8 million openings, which was nearly double the fourth weekend of Avengers: Endgame at $ 30 million.

Also see: Ekta Kapoor shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s first-ever scene from debut show, watch his dramatic entry

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum tells the story of Reeves, who returns as an ex-hitman on the run from assassins.

Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski helmed the movie, written by series creator Derek Kolstad. The film also stars Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘If Rhea evades questions, she can be arrested’: Lawyer
Aug 07, 2020 18:28 IST
Core objective of NEP will be translated into action through National Curriculum Framework: CBSE
Aug 07, 2020 18:27 IST
UPSC Recruitment 2020: 24 teaching and non-teaching vacancies notified
Aug 07, 2020 18:23 IST
US adds 1.8 million jobs in July, unemployment rate falls to 10.2%: Govt
Aug 07, 2020 18:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.