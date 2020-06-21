Leonardo DiCaprio, girlfriend Camila Morrone celebrate her birthday with yacht party. See pics

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his girlfriend Camila Morrone’s 23rd birthday by partying on a yacht. According to Page Six, the 45-year-old Titanic actor was one of the few guests to don wear a mask at the crowded affair. Invitees wore cowboy hats and western attire.

Actor Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, actors Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas attended the seabound affair.

The boat, a 43-meter Leight Star Super Yacht, docked at Marina Del Rey in Los Angeles. It sailed out toward Malibu at 11 am and returned to shore around 4.30 pm. (local time).

Since December 2017, Morrone and DiCaprio have been together. This February, they made their Oscars debut and it is the first time the actor has brought a date to the award show since bringing Gisele Bundchen in 2005. Morrone recently fostered a dog during quarantine.

DiCaprio rescued a man who had fallen off a yacht in St. Martin, in January.

