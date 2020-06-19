M Night Shyamalan shares pic from Chennai set of debut film, says he was ‘crushed’ after it was released in just 2 theatres

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan has shared a throwback picture of himself, on the set of his first film, which was shot in Chennai. Shyamalan made his directorial debut with 1992’s Praying with Anger. He followed it up with 1998’s Wide Awake, before breaking out with The Sixth Sense in 1999.

Shyamalan captioned his post, “Me directing my first film in Chennai, India at 21 years old. #tbt It ended up playing in two theaters for a few weeks. I was crushed.” The director also added the hashtag, “persevere”.

“The Night is young,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Look at young Night!” wrote another. The picture shows Shyamalan, wearing a red jacket, surrounded by his crew. “I shot my very first film in India when I was in college when I was 21. I would love to come to shoot something in India. I have to think of an idea,” the filmmaker had told IANS in a 2019 interview.

He added, “I was born in Puducherry and have aunts and uncles in India. My parents are very traditional and my uncles and aunts are also very traditional. My generation is kind of the first generation raised in the US. Though I have a mix of these influences and hopefully the different type of values, the spiritual identities, are laced in my thrillers and you could feel that coming through.”

After a career slump in the 2010s, Shyamalan bounced back with hits such as Split and Glass. His most recent project was the Apple original series Servant.

