Margot Robbie to lead new Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Actor Margot Robbie has been roped in for a new Pirates of The Caribbean movie. It will not follow the Jack Sparrow films but will exist in the same universe.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastavas,

Margot Robbie will soon be seen on the seas.

Hollywood star Margot Robbie is set to play the lead role in Disney’s female-led Pirates of the Caribbean movie. The film’s script will be penned by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced all five Pirates movies -- Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, On Stranger Tides and Dead Men Tell No Tales -- is attached to produce the untitled film which is in early development at Disney.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film won’t be a spin-off of the long-running franchise that had Johnny Depp’s pirate Jack Sparrow at its centre, but rather a completely original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker.

The project is also different from another Pirates of the Caribbean reboot that was announced last year in October with franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin developing a story.



Margot will also be seen as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad reboot by James Gunn. In May, the original film’s director David Ayer said he is looking forward to watching the reboot. Ayer wrote and directed Suicide Squad, starring Jared Leto and Margot, but the copy of the film that was released in cinemas is said to be starkly different from his vision. There are fans asking that the Ayer cut of the film should be released.

The reboot titled The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit the screens in August 2021. It is, however, unclear if the release will be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

