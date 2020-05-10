Sections
Home / Hollywood / Mark Ruffalo says Robert Downey Jr convinced him to play Hulk: ‘I was scared’

Mark Ruffalo says Robert Downey Jr convinced him to play Hulk: ‘I was scared’

Mark Ruffalo said that he was scared about playing a superhero but it was Robert Downey Jr who convinced him to play the Hulk.

Updated: May 10, 2020 19:48 IST

By Press Trust of India, Los Angeles, Press Trust of India Los Angeles

Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr are best bros in real life as well.

Actor Mark Ruffalo says Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. convinced him to take on the role of the Hulk aka Bruce Banner and join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in The Avengers.

The actor, who has been an integral part of the MCU since 2012, made the revelation during an online appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s chat show. “I was scared,” Ruffalo said of stepping into the role, which had previously been played by Edward Norton in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, Eric Bana in 2003’s Hulk and Lou Ferrigno in the 1970s TV series.

 

“I didn’t know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me. And I had only been doing indie movies up to that point so I was like I don’t know if I am the right person for this role,” he added. Ruffalo said he was approached by The Avengers director Joss Whedon , who told him he’d be perfect for the part, and then Downey Jr called him to do some cajoling.



“Joss Whedon’s like, yeah, you are the right person. And then I got a call from Downey, it must’ve made it to him that I was hemming and hawing, and he just simply said, ‘Ruffalo, let’s go. We got this.’ In true Iron Man fashion. And then after that, I was like, ‘I guess I have to do it,’” he said.

