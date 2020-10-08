Marvel fan spots mysterious Avengers Endgame goof-up concerning Captain America’s shield, shares proof

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have spotted a continuity error in Avengers: Endgame, one of many that keep being discovered now that viewers can watch the film at home. The fan posted their findings on Reddit, where it prompted much debate.

The gaffe comes in the final battle sequence, when the portals open and the fallen characters from Avengers: Infinity War make a return. In the corner of the frame of one shot, if you squint really hard, you can make out Captain America standing with his shield. The only problem is, his shield was destroyed by Thanos just moments before.

“Avengers: Endgame - In the scene when all the snapped characters come back in a big wide shot, Captain America’s shield is visibly whole after being broken by Thanos’s blade moments ago,” the fan captioned their post. “Whole again, unlike our hearts afterwards,” one fan joked in response. “Probably a shot the VFX team gambled that they could skip, due to both the length of the movie, and the hard deadline they had,” wrote another.

Previously, fans had noticed another continuity error, this time concerning Ant-Man’s van. The fan observed that in the film’s final battle sequence, it is established that Ant-Man and the Wasp are trying to hotwire a van, but some seconds later, when Black Panther is sprinting across the battlefield with the Infinity Gauntlet in his arms, Ant-Man (in his Giant-Man version) is seen in the background of the shot. The fan said, “So if Ant-Man is in the van, why is he right there? What the f**k!”

Also read: You totally missed this Avengers Endgame continuity error; watch Marvel fan’s shocked reaction to noticing it

Avengers: Endgame served as the conclusion of Marvel’s Infinity Saga of films. A Phase IV will begin soon. Endgame became the highest-grossing film (unadjusted for inflation) of all time, with a gross exceeding $2.798 billion on a $356 million budget.

Follow @htshowbiz for more