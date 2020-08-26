Marvel fan spots tragic heartbreaking connection to Spider-Man Far From Home and Tony Stark’s death scene. Watch

Sections
A Marvel fan has spotted a quick moment in Spider-Man: Far From Home that apparently references Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio in a still from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

A Marvel fan has spotted a blink-and-miss moment in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which ties the film in with its immediate predecessor in the MCU, Avengers: Endgame. The moment comes Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio apparently snaps his fingers during a fight scene, while Tom Holland’s Peter Parker watches on.

“Did anybody else notice Mystetio’s snap?” the fan wrote in a Reddit post, attaching the video along with it. The 17-second video begins with Peter asking Quentin Beck what he’s doing, as they both take on an Elemental. When Mysterio begins charging up, he quickly snaps his fingers, which fans have understood to be a nod to Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame -- particularly an effort by Mysterio to tap into Peter’s trauma.

 

Did anybody else notice Mystetio’s snap? from r/marvelstudios

“Ohhhh, it’s definitely in the same place as Tony’s hand. That’s a cool find,” one fan commented in response to the post. “That’s very interesting. Nice attention to detail! My personal take on this is that because Mysterio wanted to mess with Peter’s mind, he snapped so he could remind Peter of how Tony died making the big sacrifice, just like Mysterio was about to do,” wrote another.



Also read: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man audition tape shared online, watch his screen test with Chris Evans

Much of Peter’s emotional journey in Far From Home is devoted to him coming to terms with Tony Stark’s death in Endgame. Tony, played by Robert Downey Jr, was like a father figure to young Peter, who was there when Tony died at the end of Endgame, having sacrificed himself to save the universe.

Mysterio dies at the end of Far From Home, but Marvel fans have a feeling that he might be alive. The film ended with Spider-Man’s true identity being revealed to the world. The story will continue in a third solo film, due to begin production soon.

