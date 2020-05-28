Marvel superfan arranges every MCU scene in chronological order, loses his mind, goes viral: ‘Took a global pandemic’

A Marvel superfan has made the best use of free time during the lockdown and listed every scene in the MCU, in chronological order. The fan, Tony Goldmark, tweeted his findings on Wednesday, which have since gone viral.

“Well nerds, I f**kin’ did it,” Tony wrote. “Took me a global pandemic and a damn quarantine, but I did it. I figured out the precise chronological order of all the MCU movies (so far) BY SCENE. I’m out of my Goddamn mind. You’re welcome.”

The fan continued, laying out some caveats, “Obviously, this only covers the 23 MCU movies so far. No ABC or Netflix TV shows, no shorts, no deleted scenes. I only counted flashbacks when they could be easily isolated from their respective film’s ‘present.’”

“There are a few instances where I allowed the movies some creative editing license (like the sequence in Thor: The Dark World when it keeps cutting back-and-forth, heist movie-style, between Thor planning with the Warriors Three, and them executing that plan)...” Tony continued. “And admittedly a LOT of this is just my own personal headcanon conjecture, but I’ve double- and triple-checked my work here and to my knowledge, none of this is contradictory. Enjoy, people as insane as me!”

Tony’s tweet has been ‘liked’ over 13000 times, attracting fascinated comments from fellow Marvel fans. “So the time travel parts of Endgame still go in the Endgame and not with the parts of the movies they were jumping into?” one person asked, to which Tony replied, “VERY good question...it depends. Like Smart Hulk says, they’re not undoing the past, they’re creating an all-new timeline, so for the MOST part, the time travel scenes should be watched with the rest of Endgame...with a few scant exceptions.”

Also read: Chris Hemsworth made repeated goof-ups in Avengers Infinity War. And they’re in the film

He added, “My rule was, I could only back up the Endgame time travel scenes into their proper ‘time’ in non-redundant instances where a full scene, with a proper beginning, middle and end, was completely unaffected by the future Avengers’ time-heist shenanigans. So, basically only three scenes: The first 2014-era scene between Gamora, Nebula and Thanos, up to the moment where Nebula’s synapses start f**king up, The Avengers telling Hulk to take the stairs, Hulk yelling ‘SO MANY STAIRS!’”

“Dude are you.....alright?” one person asked Tony, to which he replied, “I’ve never been alright in my life and I don’t have to stand for such baseless allegations.” When another person asked Tony, “What did it cost you?” Tony replied with a GIF of Thanos saying, “Everything.”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the most successful film franchise in history. The series will continue with Black Widow, slated for release in November, and The Eternals, due out in February.

Follow @htshowbiz for more