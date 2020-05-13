Sections
Matt Damon reveals his oldest daughter had coronavirus

Matt Damon says his eldest daughter Alexis was diagnosed with coronavirus when she was studying in New York.

Updated: May 13, 2020 20:50 IST

Matt Damon says his daughter is well and healthy.

Actor Matt Damon has revealed that his eldest daughter Alexia had coronavirus in New York while the rest of the Damon family quarantined in Ireland. The actor had been in Dublin shooting The Last Duel when the country began to shut down over Covid-19 concerns.

 

Damon, along with wife Luciana Barroso, and children -- Isabella, 13, Gia, 12, and Stella, 9 -- stayed in Ireland.

“She’s (Alexia) in New York City and she had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine,” Damon told a radio station in an interview, reports usatoday.com.



“We’ll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody’s OK, obviously Lucy’s mom and my mom it’s scary for that generation.” The Damon family is well-equipped for quarantine in a foreign country.

“We’ve got what nobody else has, which is actual, live human beings teaching our kids,” he said. “We feel guilty. We’ve got this kind of incredible setup in this place that’s absolutely gorgeous.”

