Sections
Home / Hollywood / MCU stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle to get Walk of Fame stars

MCU stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle to get Walk of Fame stars

This year’s honorees of the Walk of Fame stars have been announced and they include MCU stars such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 21:09 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Doctor Strange in the MCU. (REUTERS)

Avengers stars Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle and Benedict Cumberbatch will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021. Cumberbatch plays Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), while Cheadle essays the role of James Rhodes aka War Machine. Brolin appears as supervillain Thanos.

The actors were part of the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce’s 2021 list, unveiled on its Facebook. It includes 35 artistes from different streams of the entertainment industry – movies, television, theatres, music -- to get a star on the Walk of Fame. Hollywood actors Morris Chestnut, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts will also be given the honour in the coming year. Actors Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal will get a double star.

The television category includes Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.

The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa and Trisha Yearwood are all part of the recording category. Veteran Jazz saxophonist Charlie Parker will be honoured posthumously.



Also read: What Jerome Flynn said about not sharing any Game of Thrones scenes with ex-girlfriend Lena Headey

Italian opera singer Luciano Pavarotti and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson will also be given the star posthumously as a part of live theatre/live performance category, which also features Sarah Brightman.

DJ Big Boy is the only name in the radio category. Dates of the star unveiling ceremony have not been announced yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Big Three’ rivalry great promotion for sport, says Novak Djokovic
Jun 19, 2020 22:12 IST
Panvel records highest single day spike with 65 new cases
Jun 19, 2020 22:12 IST
A depleted Telangana Congress may see another MLA move to TRS
Jun 19, 2020 22:07 IST
JMM’s Shibu Soren and BJP’s Deepak Prakash win Rajya Sabha polls from Jharkhand
Jun 19, 2020 22:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.