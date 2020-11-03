Megan Fox publicly blasts ex-husband Brian Austin Green for ‘using’ their kids to project her as an ‘absent mother’

Actor Megan Fox aired her dirty laundry in public over the weekend, after she publicly blasted former husband Brian Austin Green for posting a picture of their four-year-old son, with the alleged intention of painting her as an absent mother.

She replied to the since-deleted post in the comments section and accused him of ‘using’ their kids to ‘posture via Instagram’.

Replying to the post, shared on November 1, Fox had written, “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in. I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram.”

She continued, “You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green reposted the picture, this time with his son cropped out. The couple split after nine years of marriage in late 2019. This is not the first time they’ve thrown shade at each other. In August, she shared pictures with her new boyfriend, actor-rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with towels wrapped around their waists, and wrote, “Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours.” Green responded with pictures of their sons, and wrote, “Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours.”

The same month, he’d said on his podcast, “I wish Megan the absolute best in everything. I want her to be completely happy for her and for the kids. That’s super important.”

People magazine quoted a source as saying that the former couple has been struggling to get along, especially after Machine Gun Kelly entered the picture. “It’s a tough situation. As a dad, Brian is great. He is wonderful with the boys,” the source said. “The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It’s been very hard for him. His behaviour can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan though. He knows how to get Megan upset. In the past, he was advised to chill out and just focus on doing the right thing for the boys.”

