Mindy Kaling shares details of her ‘scary’ pregnancy during pandemic, says son Spencer is happy and healthy

Actor Mindy Kaling, who welcomed son Spencer in September, said that carrying a pregnancy during the Covid-19 pandemic ‘was a little scary’. She also shared an update about her baby boy and said that he was happy and healthy.

In an Instagram post, Mindy wrote, “Thanks everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family. Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk.”

Mindy added that her elder child, two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Katherine, was ‘obsessed’ with Spencer. “Spencer is happy and healthy and his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys). It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Mindy sprung a surprise on her fans when she made a surprise announcement about the birth of her son on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “I’m telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3,” she said on the show.

Mindy recently starred in the Netflix show Never Have I Ever, which she was also the co-creator of. The series was a coming-of-age comedy about the life of an Indian-American teenage girl. It has been renewed for a second season.

Mindy will also team up with Priyanka Chopra for a romantic comedy, which will reportedly revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India. Sharing the news on Instagram, Priyanka had written, “Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to THEIR story THEIR way. So proud of this incredible partnership with @mindykaling and #dangoor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!”

