Mohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Bella and Gigi, says he’s too broke to pay for demolition of his own house

Real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Bella and Gigi, has said that he is too broke to pay for the court-ordered demolition of his mansion. The house, which has been declared a ‘clear and present danger’ for structural violations, is said to be valued at $50 million (Rs 370 crore).

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Hadid said that he does not have the $5 million it would require to raze the property. He noted the failure of business ventures he and his daughters have lent their name to, and said that he has had to move to a ‘modest’ ranch-style property since he can’t afford the mansion anymore.

Hadid’s neighbours, however, have said that his claims are ‘blatantly and intentionally deficient’ and that he has been lying about his finances. Hadid had previously blamed one of his neighbours for trying to attract media attention on the case, saying, “This guy had nothing to do except me. I am his life. He is obsessed.” He had also said that the case against him was racially motivated. “They’re racist. Absolute racist. There is something beyond the normal that has happened here. I know that, I’m 100%, and I want to write about it,” he’d said.

The neighbour’s wife told the Daily Mail, “Hadid is a convicted criminal. It is not about ethnicity or religion. It is about his criminal conduct. He needs to stop blaming my husband for Hadid’s own illegal acts.”

