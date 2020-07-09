Namrata Shirodkar shares pic from last day of Bride and Prejudice shoot with Aishwarya Rai and the whole crew

Actor Namrata Shirodkar has shared a sweet throwback to her final film before she quit acting and got married to actor Mahesh Babu. Namrata’s photo shows her with the cast and crew of Gurinder Chadha’s 2006 movie Bride and Prejudice.

In her caption, Namrata mentioned why the film was special for her. “This one is special!! My last day on the sets of my last film, Bride & Prejudice!! It was a wrap for our film and the end of a phase for me.!! Was getting home to be married 3 long months in London with this mammoth cast and crew... Enjoyed every single bit of it ! So many memories attached to this one... @sivan_santosh thanks for sharing this with me #gratitude #happiness #thosewerethedays @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb @gurinder.chadha @anupampkher @indypindy9 #throwbackthursda,” she captioned her post.

Aishwarya Rai played the lead in the film, which was an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Namrata played her sister while Martin Henderson played a version of Mr Darcy.

Namrata, who is known for films like Hero Hindustani, Vaastav: The Reality and Pukar among many others, married Mahesh in 2005. The two had met on the sets of the film Vamsi. They welcomed their first born, a son named Gautam Krishna Gattamaneni in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

She recently posted an adorable video of their daughter Sitara dancing. Namrata took to Instagram, where she shared the video of Sitara grooving to the beats of Bom Diggy from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. “Love this cute version of bum diggy bum. My all-time stress buster #memorytherapy?? one for each day @sitaraghattamaneni,” Namrata captioned the video.

In another Instagram video, Namrata shared a black-and-white video where Sitara can be seen walking around the house with her hair in front of her face. Namrata used a hazy filter and soft music to give an eerie effect to the clip. “Conjuring in the house Voila !! It’s only my little brat #spookytime @sitaraghattamaneni,” she captioned the clip, which currently has over 71.3k likes on the photo-sharing website.

