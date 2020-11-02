Sections
Naseeruddin Shah on working with Sean Connery in League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: 'He was happy sitting around in his undershirt'

Naseeruddin Shah on working with Sean Connery in League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: ‘He was happy sitting around in his undershirt’

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has recalled what it was like to work with late actor Sean Connery on the sets of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003. Naseer says that Sean did not have airs of a superstar.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 16:10 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Naseeruddin Shah with Sean Connery in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has recalled working with late actor Sir Sean Connery. Naseer worked with Sean on Stephen Norrington’s 2003 movie The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. While Naseer played Captain Nemo, Sean played Allan Quatermain.

Naseer has said in an interview that Sean had no airs of a superstar. Sean was known across the world for playing the first James Bond. He died on Saturday at the age of 90.

Naseer talked about Sean’s humble nature on the film’s sets. “All us co-actors were certainly in awe of Sean but he never displayed any sign of entitled behaviour. He didn’t need to, he was perfectly happy sitting around in his undershirt sans his wig, with us all and scratching himself and breaking wind,” he said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan gives glimpse of ‘wifey’ Aishwarya Rai’s birthday celebration, says ‘we love you eternally’. See pic

“He often asked us things about ourselves, which was touching. Celebrities are never interested in others. They’re always waiting to be asked things about themselves and are happy to hold forth about themselves even if not asked! Sean was an exception,” he added.

However, for Naseer, working on the movie was not a good experience as a whole. “That was one of the most boring experiences I have ever had. The shooting dragged on for six months but I was making so much money out of it that I didn’t complain too much.The film itself was unbearable; I could not sit through it,” he said in an interview to The Hindu last year.

